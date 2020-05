Following the success of his Netflix documentary, LA Originals, famed photographer Estevan Oriol has released a series of successful merch drops. The latest is a collaborative t-shirt with actor Frankie Quinones’ hilarious alter-ago “Cholo Fit” Creeper.

The t-shirt features an image Oriol shot of Creeper in front of the iconic Wiltern venue in Los Angeles.

The Estevan Oriol x “Cholo Fit” Creeper t-shirt is available in extremely limited quantities at Estevan’s online store.