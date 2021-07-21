Herschel Supply Partners with Birdwell Beach Britches For Beach-Ready Collection

Herschel Supply Co. has partnered with California surfwear brand Birdwell Beach Britches on a beach-ready collection of apparel and bags.

The collection is inspired by the first boardshorts ever made—from the durable, water-resistant nylon material to the classic California styling that still looks good today, 60 years after the first Birdies hit the beach.

Built from Birdwell’s proprietary SurfNyl, a lightweight nylon fabric with water-resistant coating, the collaborative line is made for beach days and road trips, and consists of the Birdwell Herschel Heritage backpack, Alexander Zip tote, Long Tote, and Seventeen hip pack.

The collection is available in navy with red accents, a dual white stripe screen print, Prusik cord pulls, and Woodland Camo liner, with each piece is finished with an internal Birdwell for Herschel Supply woven label and Herschel Supply’s classic white woven label.

The collection is rounded out by a curated selection of apparel pieces including a Birdwell Hat, Navy and Heather Grey short and long sleeve tees featuring the Birdwell “Birdie” logo, Newport Jacket, 807 Colorblock Board Short, and 311 Board Short.

“We’re incredibly excited to work with one of the oldest and well-respected board short companies in the world,” says Jamie Cormack, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Herschel Supply Co. “Our collaborative collection, which includes a variety of bags and apparel pieces, pays homage to the past while looking to the future, incorporating signature Herschel design elements and celebrating our shared passions for quality craftsmanship and the water.”

“It’s an honor to collaborate with Herschel, a company with a global reach that puts quality and classic styling at the forefront of everything they do,” says Rajesh Duggal, President of Birdwell. “Both of our brands take a pragmatic approach to design, providing our customers with purpose-built products that are timeless and last generations.”

The Birdwell for Herschel Supply Collection is available now at Herschel.com, Birdwell.com, and at select retailers.