LA Brand Teddy Fresh Collaborates With Care Bear

LA-based streetwear label Teddy Fresh has just dropped a collaborative capsule collection with the iconic Care Bears brand.

Led by Design Director Chiu Liu (former designer for Nike and Champion), and Director of Production and Development Augie Galan (Supreme, Acapulco Gold), and founder Hila Klein, the Teddy Fresh team have brought their signature design and production methods to new heights in the Teddy Fresh x Care Bears collection.

The drop boasts high-end textiles and sophisticated production processes from figured jacquard weaving to vibrant all-over printing work together to highlight the colorful palette and hand-drawn charm of the original Care Bears artwork.

The Teddy Fresh x Care Bears collection will come in a full range of adult sizing and is available Jan. 28th at TeddyFresh.com.