TMC x PUMA Launching Two New Collections

PUMA continues its partnership with Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing (TMC) for two new collection releases.

PUMA and TMC first partnered for their debut collection release in 2019. Since then, the two have partnered on several new apparel and footwear collections, including a limited-edition drop of PUMA’s iconic Suede silhouette in 2021.

The new collection includes the LL Collection, the newest installation of THE HUSSLE WAY series (out now); and the Essentials Collection. Details on both new collections releasing this month, including the ISDs and corresponding images, can be found below.

LL COLLECTION: PUMA x TMC presents the newest installation of THE HUSSLE WAY – the series celebrating Nipsey Hussle’s entrepreneurial journey. The latest drop, the LL (Long Live) Collection, features a custom tracksuit which Nipsey and Groovey Lew created for the music video for the Grammy Award–winning record Racks in the Middle. With custom branding and an all-over velour execution, this premium tracksuit will be reissued in honor of Nipsey’s legacy.

ESSENTIALS COLLECTION: The PUMA x TMC Everyday Hussle collection was created to fit your comfort and lifestyle. This collection of timeless silhouettes features the PUMA x TMC treatment with classic colorways, premium details, and iconic co-branding.

The LL Collection is out now, while the Essentials drop hits May 13 on PUMA.com, the PUMA New York Flagship store, and online and in-store at The Marathon Clothing.