Haus of Jr Launches Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection

Popular children’s streetwear brand Haus of JR has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on an exclusive collection themed around the newly released Space Jam: A New Legacy movie, starring LeBron James.

The collaboration is added to the brand’s long roster of exclusive capsules and merch, ranging from Disney’s film The Incredibles to Nickelodeon’s Paw Patrol.

“I’m a die-hard basketball fan, and growing up, Space Jam was my jam. I even named my first daughter Jordyn after MJ himself,” said co-founder Chris Ngo. “This partnership is especially significant to me, not only because now my three kids are into basketball, but this is a way for my family and I to pay homage and to carry on the Space Jam legacy.”

Inspired by the Looney Tunes Squad, the Haus of JR collection consists of the brand’s signature lineup of unisex graphic tees and cut-and-sew pieces, featuring characters from the new lmovie.

The Haus of JR “Space Jam: A New Legacy” collection is available at HausofJr.com.