Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club and ICECREAM brands have designed two new t-shirts inspired by the spooky holiday this month.

The brands use playful Halloween-inspired takes on iconic graphics from the archives such as the helmet head and coneman.

The Billionaire Boys Club Skull Starfield Tee and ICECREAM Coneman Skull Tee drop Friday (October 15) at 12 PM EST on BBCICECREAM.COM.