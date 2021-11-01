Eastpak Collaborates With Marvel’s Eternals For Limited Collection

Lifestyle brand Eastpak has teamed up with Marvel for a collaborative accessories collection with the movie franchise Eternals.

For the collection, Eastpak transforms three classic shapes into Marvel masterpieces, paying homage to the Eternals characters. The iconic Padded Pak’r backpack and The One shoulder bag are featured in ten colorways, reflecting the style and superpowers of each character. The Padded Pak’r and Tranverz luggage – in small, medium, and large size options – are reimagined in the Eternals Galactic galaxy print.

The collaboration with Marvel celebrates the launch of The Eternals movie, releasing on November 5th.

The Eastpak x Marvel’s Eternals collection retails between $35 and $180 and will be available to shop in the US at us.eastpak.com on November 5th.