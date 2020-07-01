Bud Light & Darryl Brown Collaborate for #MIDWESTBREWED Capsule Collection

Bud Light has teamed up with Darryl Brown of Midwest Kids for a limited-edition streetwear collaboration celebrating the summer, Midwestern upbringings and American culture.

The unisex collection infuses creative visionary Darryl Brown’s effortless collegiate approach paired with Bud Light’s fun and iconic heritage, with inspiration from the 9-to-5 work week featuring new colorways showcasing Bud Light’s well-known bold blue hues.

“My approach to design reflects the ethos of my Toledo, Ohio upbringing fused with my family’s joint style of working for great American heritage companies like General Motors and the railroad and steel industries,” said Brown. “Our partnership allowed us to represent our shared core values in moments that celebrate and defy challenges to feel equipped for a better future. This collection was created for those who want to dream big.”

#MIDWESTBREWED designs embody a straightforward garment representing the new norm uniform for today’s unpresuming look. In all three pieces in the drop, the brand’s use the classic crewneck t-shirt, sourced and printed in a local Ohio independent shop. This collection features Darryl’s well-known triple stack collegiate design as well as two new designs.

“I’ve always admired Darryl’s creative vision throughout his career. Through an introduction via The Binary Group, we were able to meet up virtually a few months back and learn more about his Midwest origin story and his line – Midwest Kids™. Together, we set out to create a limited-edition collection that offers refreshed iconic designs representing our brands’ shared Midwest roots, all intended to start a conversation where diversity and a cold Bud Light are always welcome,” said Shana Barry, Head of Music and Entertainment Partnerships at Anheuser-Busch.

The Bud Light x Mid West Kids collection is available now through the Midwest Kids™ website and on Bud Light’s ecomm site while supplies last.