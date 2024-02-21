Puma Launches the MB.03 “Blue Hive”

PUMA unveils LaMelo Ball’s latest drop, the MB.03 Blue Hive.

Inspired by the city of Charlotte and the Hornet’s fans vibrant energy, this signature collection blends electric blue with teal and black accents, showcasing a futuristic silhouette.

It also features PUMA Hoops tech, such as a responsive NITROFOAM™ midsole, engineered nonslip rubber traction and breathable monomesh upper.

Photo courtesy of PUMA Hoops

Beyond footwear, the collection boasts a stylish array of apparel including a jacket, pants, shorts, and tee variations.

The PUMA MB.03 Blue Hive launches Feb. 23 at PUMA.com, the PUMA app, the NYC Flagship store, and Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker.