PUMA Hoops Debuts LaMelo Ball’s MB.03 “Toxic” Colorway

PUMA Hoops has debuted the newest colorway for LaMelo Ball’s third signature MB sneaker, the MB.03 “Toxic.”

Coming off the heels of the limited PUMA x LaFrancé collaboration, the MB.03 Toxic brings Melo’s otherworldly style and performance to the court like never before. Design with heavy input by LaMelo himself, the MB.03 Toxic colorway is inspired by his belief that he’s from another world, featuring psychedelic colors of the underground and graphics reminiscent of Ball’s own alien tattoos.

This fluorescent take on Ball’s third signature shoe features a supportive, double-layered mesh upper and a NITRO™ midsole for extreme power on the court. The MB.03 also includes a full-coverage engineered nonslip rubber compound for enhanced durability and traction that’s ideal for quick cuts, as well as a lightweight and breathable fit.

Photos courtesy of PUMA

“I’m excited to unveil the MB.03 Toxic,” said LaMelo. “This shoe reflects my personality and my style, and I can’t wait to witness the magic that they bring to the court.”

The PUMA MB.03 Toxic drops October 27 at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports.