Reebok Confirms Return of 2006 Boston-Inspired Question Low “Green Toe”

A big announcement from Reebok HQ in Seaport, MA. The brand has confirmed with us that the 2006 Question Low “Green Toe” is returning in May.

Nodding to Boston basketball history, the low-cut silhouette features heritage green and white color blocking with Iverson’s iconic number “3” and “Question” patches at the heel, Vector logo hits throughout and a revamped toe box completing the design built for on and off court style and play.

The Reebok Question Low “Green Toe” is slated for release May 14 at Reebok.com.