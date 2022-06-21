Nixon x Independent Truck Co. Drop Limited Edition Collaboration

Nixon, known for producing quality timepieces, has teamed up with the legendary Independent Truck Company for a capsule collection of limited, “Custom-Built to Grind” timepieces, created to share both brand’s history in skateboarding.

Nixon launched exclusively in specialty retail shops driven by boardsports culture with the mantra of “Team Designed, Custom Built” which still holds true nearly 25 years later.

Independent is a brand that needs no introduction in the space, having supplied the best skaters to ever stand on a board since the late ‘70s. The quality and design of Independent trucks helped unlock new possibilities in the early pool contest days, and they continue to do so across all terrain.

The new Nixon x Independent Custom-Built to Grind timepieces include four customized takes on some of Nixon’s most popular analog and digital styles. Whether you’re a grom or an ol’ timer, there is something for everyone in this session.

Independent 51-30 Chrono ($550)

Featuring a Time-to-Grind countdown subdial, a Ride-the-Best rotating bezel, plus skate hardware shaped crown and hand, the Independent 51-30 Chrono is custom-built for skateboarding’s core. Named after the face size (51mm) and water-resistant rating (30 ATM), the 51-30 Chrono is the OG oversized watch that birthed a style movement.

Independent Time Teller ($150)

The minimalist and simple sophistication of this Nixon classic makes it the perfect canvas for two distinct treatments using Independent logo designs on the faces and skate-hardware inspired features. Available in two finishes, silver or gunmetal, with either a woven nylon or polyurethane band. A classic silhouette with a modern spin, its sized perfectly for any wrist and features a 10 ATM / 100m water rating so that getting wet is no big deal.

Independent Staple ($150)

The thin-profile Independent Staple is down for any mission and made using Nixon’s Other Peoples’ Plastic, a material created from recycled water bottles pulled from the ocean, to keep the grind on the environment light. A customizable display layout allows you to view any two functions simultaneously. Its coinflip feature helps the indecisive make tough decisions.

The Nixon x Independent Truck Company limited edition collection is available now at Nixon.com/independent and select Nixon retailers worldwide.