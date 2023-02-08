Santa Cruz Celebrates 50 Years With Nixon Watch Collab

Santa Cruz is synonymous with the skateboarding world, and to celebrate the heritage of this icon, Nixon is releasing a limited-edition collection to commemorate their 50th anniversary.

The collection features three distinct watches with new unique takes on popular Santa Cruz skateboard graphics by acclaimed – and often imitated – artist Jim Phillips.

With three distinct watches ranging from $125-$250, there’s something for both the new generation of skateboarders and those who yearn for the graphics from the brand’s early days. It is available now at Nixon.com.

Santa Cruz Corporal ($250): A classic field watch, this leads the collection featuring an enhanced rendition of the famous Roskopp Face, heralded as one of the most iconic skateboard graphics of all time. An oversized bezel and recessed crystal protect the watch’s face while showcasing its durability. With a 48mm case and 10 ATM waterproof rating, this timepiece stands out as much as Roskopp’s skating did in the 80s. Other details include a stainless steel bezel that protects the recessed crystal, a 24mm stainless steel 3-link bracelet with a double locking clasp, with micro adjust, and Miyota Japanese quartz 3-hand. Lum on the teeth of this beast make it glow in the dark when the lights go out.

For those who want a watch with a low-profile and more minimal design, Nixon is releasing two versions of their Time Teller as a part of this collection ($125-$150).

Santa Cruz Time Teller OPP ($125): The Santa Cruz Screaming Hand graphic is front-and-center on the face of the Time Teller OPP (aka Other People’s Plastics). Nixon’s OPP collection of watches is made from reclaimed plastics that otherwise would have wound up in landfills or the Earth’s oceans. Screaming Hand Time Teller OPP features a reflective prismatic finish on the hand, a treatment that Santa Cruz frequently incorporates in the graphics of its skateboard decks and stickers. This model also has a speckled treatment reminiscent of the pools and terrain skaters use as a canvas.

Santa Cruz Time Teller ($150): The classic Santa Cruz Strip logo has been incorporated into a black and silver version of the Time Teller, transcending the entire length of the performance watchband and through the stainless steel case of the watch. The Screaming Hand logo is integrated into the end of the seconds hand, a reminder that time moves fast.

Both versions of the Time Teller feature a 10 ATM water rating, 39.5mm case, and a 20mm band with quick-release spring bars for easy customization.