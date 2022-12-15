Reef Wants You To Stay Cozy With Their One Slide Chill Slip-On

REEF One Slide Chill

Stay cozy at home this winter season with a pair of slides from REEF.

The One Slide Chill is the coziest option for comfortable footwear and is perfect for lounging on the couch or running errands. Coming in a variety of options for both men and women, this style lends itself to a great gift for someone over the holidays or an easy way to match with your bestie or significant other!

The One Slide Chill combines all the best features of a slide and slipper. REEF covered its EVA-injected, squishy-soft footbed and wide, comfy strap with extra padding and the plushest faux shearling you’ll ever feel.

The REEF One Slide Chill is available now at the brand’s online store.

