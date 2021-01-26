Greenhouse Launch: PENSOLE x Cote & Ciel

Foot Locker’s Project Greenhouse announces its next collaboration between PENSOLE Academy and Cote & Ciel.

Coming as a joint product collaboration with Italian outsole maker Vibram and French accessories maker Cote & Ciel, according to PENSOLE founder D’Wayne Edwards.

The product launch comprises the ENVSN sneaker with Vibram outsole and GANILE pack and takes cues from each brand’s iconic design language, balancing purpose with passion. The ENVSN sneaker mirrors the sleek, contemporary, and bold identity of the French-designed multifunctional backpack.

“Mentorship is at the core of what PENSOLE is all about,” Edwards said. “And this program is the first of its kind in that we’re partnering with an innovative accessories brand to expand our reach.”

In partnership with Greenhouse, Foot Locker’s innovation hub will distribute the EVNSN + GANILE carefully curated collaboration to the world’s leading youth culture tastemakers.

ENVSN is not just a product launch; it is a mentorship initiative that connects industry legends to the future game changers. The engagement strategy will include a mentorship post on LinkedIn, for a chance to win a conversation with an industry vet, and exclusive product.

Phase 1: Post the Envision Mentorship on LinkedIn

Phase 2: Evaluate candidates based on qualifications

Phase 3: Industry vets select winners

Phase 4: Announce winners and schedule mentorship conversation

Phase 5: Ship winner prizes (shoe/bag/tools)

Qualified candidates for the Envision Mentorship program will receive career guidance and exclusive products to prepare them to pursue their passion. This opportunity is geared to provide direction to talented individuals who have a clear vision in establishing a more diverse industry and seek to make a difference with their gift. The mission of the Envision project is to reward those who think and look different from the status quo by revealing unconventional pathways to success through mentorship.

The PENSOLE Academy x Cote & Ciel collection – retailing for $250 [ENVSN Sneaker] and $250 [GANILE Pack] – will be available exclusively through Project Greenhouse January 29th and Footlocker February 2nd.