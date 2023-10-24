COAL Reveals New Merino Collection Socks For Winter 2023

Seattle-based headwear brand, COAL, is known for its wide selection of hats, but for Winter 2023, they bring a new accessory for the season. The new Merino Socks.

Elevated materials and construction will keep your feet warm through various terrain and weather conditions. Blended Merino wool yarns help normalize body temperature and wick away moisture. This, combined with antibacterial properties make these socks a perfect choice for performance on and off the slopes.

“Coal now has people covered from their heads to their toes with this sock collection,” said Mat Savage, marketing manager at Coal Headwear. “We’ve always designed our hats to be fashionable and functional and knew we could extend these design principles into socks, so we expanded our product line.”

Coal’s new sock collection will feature three styles, including the Lightweight Hiker in the black and navy colorways. This is a crew-height sock with a lightweight hiking fit, staying true to its name.

Photo courtesy of COAL Headwear

The Lightweight and Midweight Snow socks are designed with cushioned toes, heels, and shins with graduated compression throughout, promoting blood flow and heat as you’re on the go in cooler temperatures. As seen above, they are available in an eye-catching, dual-tone navy and a classic Nordic pattern design. The Lightweight and Midweight Snow socks are designed to fit over the calf for added protection and warmth.

The COAL Merino Socks collection is available now at CoalHeadwear.com.