éS Celebrates Chinese New Year With ACCEL Slim Skate Rat

éS footwear introduces the limited ACCEL Slim Skate Rat, celebrating the 2020 Chinese zodiac.

“There’s only one thing that matters to the Skate Rat, and that is SKATEBOARDING… an eternal obsession of pushing through life, destroying all limitations, and never, ever giving up. To all the Skate Rats out there, éS salutes you,” says eS of the release.

The ACCEL Slim boasts gold accents as well as an iconic Skate Rat logo on the heel. It also featurs STI Energy Foam Performance insoles, and comes wrapped in a beautiful silk like shoe bag.

The artist of the éS Skate Rat emblem is Mark Kowalchuck who resides in Calgary, Canada and has been a Skate Rat for over 30 years. One of his favorite local spots just happens to be “Little China” in Calgary. Mark is a prolific designer and has designed graphics for many of the best skateboard companies in the world.

The eS ACCEL Slim Skate Rat is available now in limited quantities from your local skate shop and eSskateboarding.com.