Lil TJay Collaborates Sprayground On 4-Piece Collection

Sprayground teams up with rising New York City rapper Lil TJay for an exclusive accessories capsule of bags, all with a Sprayground spin.

For this partnership, Sprayground and Lil TJay collaborate on not just one backpack but two, as well as a toiletry bag and snack pack. The design showcases the infamous “shark mouth” logo in flames, over a camo background, so you can hit the streets in style.

“It’s been so fun working with Lil Tjay – he had a great vision, which made designing this bag even more exciting. We are pumped to get this bag out to Sprayground and Lil TJay fans alike, it’s a limited edition collection – once it’s gone, it’s gone, so be quick,” said Sprayground founder David Ben David.

The Sprayground x Lil TJay collection is available now at Sprayground.com.