PUMA x DC team up For New PUMA x Batman Collection

PUMA has collaborated with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC to create a limited-edition collection inspired by the much-anticipated global release of the new Warner Bros. Pictures film, The Batman.

The PUMA x Batman collection embraces the grittiness of Gotham City and the heroics of Batman by drawing inspiration from the film, with the full collection, bringing Batman, the Batmobile, and Bat emblem to life across various footwear styles, accessories, and apparel products.

The footwear from the drop will be launching later this year including a twist on the classic PUMA Suede; a Fierce 2 inspired by Selina Kyle (Catwoman); an all-over black RS-X silhouette with red accents, a sleek all-black Mayze with a pop of red in the formstrip; and two Court Rider hoops styles that pay homage to Batman and Catwoman.

Also releasing are special Batman ULTRA and FUTURE Z football boots as well as PUMA running and training products, featuring dryCELL technology to wick moisture and ergonomic cutlines for ease of movement that will allow fans to run through the streets of Gotham City and beyond.

The collection captures the essence of the film through moody colors, dramatic design elements, and Batsuit-inspired cut lines and Batman graphics. The collection includes hoodies, T-shirts, T7 track suits, shorts, leggings, hats, and more.

The first PUMA x Batman collection drops February 26th, available on PUMA.com, at PUMA Stores and select retailers worldwide in kids and adult sizing.