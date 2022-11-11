Quiksilver Delivers Retro-Inspired “High Altitude” Collection

With cold weather is finally here, and the powder is piling up, Quiksilver delivers a new collection for the season, with retro styling.

To make a statement on the slopes this season, Quiksilver’s newly released High Altitude Collection is here. Featuring color blocking, vintage patterns, and bold colorways, the capsule is complete with pieces that channel the adrenaline rush of the slopes and provide that classic throwback ski/snowboard look.

Products in the collection feature top performance technology, such as DryFlight technology for supreme waterproofing and ultimate breathability, as well as eco-conscious recycled fabrics.

The Quiksilver “High Altitude” Collection is available now at the brand’s online store.