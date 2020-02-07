Vans Opens First Community-Drive Retail Space in DTLA

This week, Vans opened the doors to its first community-driven retail and event space in Downtown Los Angeles.

The space is 11,500 sq. ft. and pays homage to Los Angeles’ skateboarding roots and thriving art community, featuring over two floors of work from a number of local makers, a wide range of Vans footwear, apparel and accessories, and a dedicated community experience studio.

Vans DTLA also features a mural by LA-based artist Geoff McFetridge, who decorated the raw brick and concrete walls of the building with his signature colorful, minimalist work. Other pieces include photos by skate legends Mike O’Meally, Ray Barbee, Tino Razo and Anthony Acosta.

“Our Downtown LA store opening signifies a new Vans chapter as we continue our mission and commitment to being community and experience focused,” said Carly Gomez, VP of Marketing, Americas at Vans. “Downtown LA has a rich history of skate culture and artistic freedom. Not only will we be opening our doors to the new space, but we will introduce Studio808, located on the second floor of the new store where the community can share their creative energy through workshops, exhibitions and more.”

Also inside Vans DTLA is a dedicated skate shop, while the second floor houses Studio808, a community-driven gallery, lounge and workshop space, created in partnership with lifestyle magazine Monster Children.

Vans DTLA is located at 808 S. Broadway. The brand will offer monthly programming including workshops, talks, and art exhibitions beginning March 12, 2020. For more info, visit Vans.com/DTLA.