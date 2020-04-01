PUMA Debuts The Sky Modern Easter

After bringing back its Sky basketball franchise in February, PUMA Hoops returns with now holiday-inspired iteration: the Sky Modern Easter.

Four decades after its original launch, the new edition features the ’80s influenced mid-topin a bold, seasonal color palette. The Sky Modern Easter is designed with a ProFoam midsole for lightweight cushioning and comfort, full lace closure with leather ankle strap for further support, while a full rubber outsole offers traction and grip no matter if you’re shooting hoops indoors or out.

The PUMA Sky Modern Easter drops April 2 at PUMA.com for $130 USD.