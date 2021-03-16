New Balance Collaborates With Public School’s Dao-Yi Chow For “WE NEED LEADERS” Capsule

WE NEED LEADERS x New Balance

New Balance links with Public School’s Dao-Yi Chow latest collaboration “WE NEED LEADERS”, set to launch exclusively with creative incubator Greenhouse.

The collaboration combines performance and lifestyle with a reimagined NB 327, FuelCell RC Elite, and running apparel, taking inspiration from Dao-Yi’s own experiences as a 4X marathoner.

Apparel includes unisex footwear, joggers, short sleeve t-shirts, and hoodies.

The WE NEED LEADERS x New Balance collaboration drops March 19th exclusively on the Greenhouse app on March 19th and Foot Locker and Champs Sports online on March 23rd.

