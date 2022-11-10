Nixon Drops The Eco-Friendly Time Teller OPP Watch

Lifestyle accessory brand, Nixon, makes one of its most popular watch styles eco-friendly. The minimalist Time Teller style is one of the brand’s most popular styles ever. Through the years, it has been available in multiple fabrications and designs, including stainless steel, polyurethane, and acetate versions, as well as in limited collaborations with the likes of the Grateful Dead and The Rolling Stones.

The Time Teller has just been released in an eco-friendly take caled the Time Teller OPP.

Part of Nixon’s Other People’s Plastics (aka, OPP), the Time Teller OPP is the latest in Nixon’s series of watches, bags, and accessories made from reclaimed plastics that otherwise would have wound up in landfills or the Earth’s oceans.

It is available in multiple colors, including basic black, and five vibrant options, each with speckled undertones.

Beyond its environmentally considerate construction, the Time Teller OPP has luminescent hands and indices for visibility when the sun goes down, 10 ATM waterproof, and a low-profile 39.5mm case that works for a variety of wrist sizes.

The Nixon Time Teller OPP is available now at the brand’s online store for $100 USD.