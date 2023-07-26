Pleasures & Eastpak Release New Collaboration

Lifestyle brand Pleasures and Boston-rooted bags brand Eastpak have released their second drop collaboration.

Following the success of their initial collaboration, the new collection showcases a fusion of Pleasures’ iconic design elements with Eastpak’s timeless craftsmanship, resulting in a range of innovative and fashion forward accessories that capture the essence of both brands.

The second drop collaboration between Pleasures and Eastpak represents a groundbreaking fusion of streetwear sensibilities and high-quality manufacturing. With each piece in the collection meticulously designed and thoughtfully reinvented, this collaboration offers a fresh and exciting take on iconic accessories.

Photos courtesy of Pleasures

The Pleasures x Eastpak collection is available now online and at select retailers.