PUMA Reimagines Classic Mirage Sneaker

PUMA has unveiled their newest sneaker, the Mirage Mox, refreshing the classic Mirage design from their archives.

The Mirage has been in the PUMA family for close to half a century, first introduced as a lightweight track and field shoe and then reissued as a jogging shoe in the 1990s with a die-cut eva midsole. For its reimagining, it takes design cues from the ’90s running shoe and transforms them for today’s sneakerheads.

The Mirage Mox is inspired by the world of electronic music and DJs with trippy colors, eye-catching layers of materials, and futuristic elements. The iconic overlay on the forefoot is a direct link back to the Mirage OG and plays homage to the shoe’s history but is redesigned to have a less retro-running look. Details like the unique TPU piece in the heel and bright accents of color bring a fresh take to this classic silhouette.

The PUMA Mirage Mox drops December 5th, with additional colorways coming in 2021. The sneaker will be available on PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC flagship and select retailers for $100 USD.