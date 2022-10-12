Reebok’s “BB 4000 II” Court Lifestyle Sneaker Returns From Archives

Reebok announced the return of its BB 4000 II, a lifestyle basketball sneaker from the brand’s 1980s “BB” footwear archives.

In 1986, following the company’s successes in tennis and aerobics, Reebok would introduce their “BB” footwear series, which – through the ‘80s and ‘90s – put forth some of the market’s most disruptive court sneakers, top-tier athlete partnerships, and ads that injected new energy into basketball culture and helped bridge the gap between hardwood and concrete. In 1989, Reebok “BB” would release the BB 4000 II, an evolution of its low-cut BB 4000, one of the brand’s first basketball sneakers to crossover from court to street.

“Not many brands can genuinely play in both sport and lifestyle like Reebok,” commented Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky. “At Reebok, style is classic – it’s synonymous with heritage and authenticity. With the revival of BB 4000 II, we’re excited to bring to market a shoe that embodies who we are, balancing performance roots with vintage style, while evolving our rich basketball archive for today’s consumer.”

Carrying forward the model from 1989 with subtle value adds, the new BB 4000 II offers a highly wearable silhouette and premium construction at an accessible price point, fitting for any wardrobe or lifestyle. Key design elements include premium leather overlays across the upper, Reebok side-stripe and cross-check branding, a unique split Union Jack tongue logo nodding 80’s brand heritage, an EVA rubber midsole, and a durable outsole featuring classic basketball tooling. ​

With additional designs and collaborations slated to launch through FW22 and 2023, intro colorways pay homage to ‘80s and ‘90s street culture, the golden age of basketball, and iconic Reebok “BB” moments:

White/green (H03495) nodding “BB” during Boston’s ‘86 playoff run, and the brand’s U.S. headquarters.

White/grey/red (HQ3582) looking back to ‘90 and Reebok’s Pump Twilight Zone.

Black/white/orange (H03496) nodding Pump Omni Zone and Dee Brown’s historic “no look” dunk.

The Reebok BB 4000 II drops October 28 from Extra Butter (U.S.), Courir (Europe), and Reebok.com, among other select retailers.