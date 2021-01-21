PUMA Announces J. Cole’s Second Shoe: The Dreamer 2

Following the launch of his first shoe in 2020, PUMA and J. Cole have announced the rapper’s second signature basketball sneaker, the DREAMER 2.

The new silhouette is the latest addition to the DREAMER franchise, which successfully debuted with the original RS-Dreamer last year. The debut colorway — The DREAMER 2 “January 28” — is named after J. Cole’s song with the same name from his popular album 2014 Forest Hills Drive, which shares his birthday and the launch date for this first drop.

The Dreamer 2 is a mid-silhouette intended to be worn on and off the court. It’s equipped with the latest RS technology from PUMA allowing athletes to perform at the highest level while also boasting a bold and slick fashion-forward design.

To mark the launch of DREAMER 2, J. Cole brought it back to where his earliest dreams and fantasies began, with a re-imaged photo of his 2014 Forest Hills Drive album cover. In the photo, Cole is sitting on the rooftop of his childhood home in the same iconic fashion as the famous life-changing album cover. This time however, he is showcasing his own signature shoe on his feet and is no longer looking off into the distance for his own dreams and aspirations, but instead looking straight on as if to say, “I did it, now it’s your turn.”

The PUMA DREAMER 2 launches January 28th at the PUMA NYC Flagship Store, PUMA.com, FootLocker.com, online and in stores at Foot Looker Inc. Family of Brands, and select retailers worldwide for $135.