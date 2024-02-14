PUMA Hoops and LaMelo Ball Unveil PUMA x PORSCHE Collection

PUMA Hoops, NBA superstar LaMelo Ball and automaker Porsche unveil the long-awaited PUMA x PORSCHE collection.

The collaboration, inspired by the iconic Porsche 911 Turbo, introduces a blend of racing-inspired graphics in bold yellow and black color-blocking across LaMelo Ball’s signature MB.03 silhouette and the All-Pro NITRO.

The MB.03 Porsche comes in a bold yellow and black colorway, and pays homage to Melo’s “01 of One” style and the Porsche 911 Turbo. Packed with PUMA Hoops tech, including NITROFOAM, the latest iteration also includes enhanced durability grip traction and breathable monomesh upper support for an ultra-lightweight feel. On the PUMA x PORSCHE All-Pro NITRO front – the bold yellow and black shoe is packed with high-performance PUMA Hoops innovations like NITROFOAM for cushioning and stability.

The PUMA x PORSCHE collection also extends to apparel including hoodies, jackets, graphic tees, sweatpants and shorts.

The PUMA x PORSCHE collection drops February 17 and will be available at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Porsche.com, Porsche-Design.com, Porsche Design retail stores, Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker.