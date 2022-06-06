Vans Teams up with Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon and Lizzie Armanto on a New Collection

Vans has announced the Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Collection by Lizzie Armanto.

Inspired by the pioneering show and skater, the newest collection between Vans and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon is a joyful yet gritty love letter for fans to wear on their sleeve. The collection of footwear, apparel and accessories evokes a DIY-approach with an old-school feel, led by Vans’ new performance-driven silhouette, The Lizzie — the first Vans signature skateboarding shoe designed by a woman in 20 years.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon is a shojo manga written by Naoko Takeuchi, which began serializing in 1991 in the monthly magazine Nakayosi (published by Kodansha). The original book has been translated into 17 languages and the animated series produced by Toei Animation has been developed in more than 40 countries causing social phenomena in Japan and throughout the world. Vans has teamed up with Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon in a collection that reflects the same resiliency and inclusive spirit seen today in Vans’ team rider Lizzie Armanto.

The footwear range offers three Vans Skate Classics styles adorned with black and white graphic collages depicting Sailor Moon and Sailor Guardians. The Skate Old Skool and Skate Slip-On combine heritage styling and a punk inspired theme.

The crown jewel of the footwear collection, The Lizzie is given the full Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon treatment. Created to provide something else entirely for a wider range of skateboarders whose needs are not being met, The Lizzie features a new vulcanized construction with a lower profile sidewall foxing tape, an exposed radiused outsole edge, and flex grooves for a stable, broken-in feel. The universal fit features the perfect amount of EcoCush™ cushioning, increasing boardfeel for a wider range of skaters. A new 3D Embossed DURACAP™ toe and Sidestripe has even more durability in high-wear areas, while an all-new micro-waffle tread and Sick-Stick™ rubber offers maximum grip.

Carrying over to an apparel offering, the Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Collection by Lizzie Armanto features a similar aesthetic in black-and-white tones across a BFF-fit hoodie with anime illustrations on the front and Checkerboard detailing on the sleeves, and a reversible bucket hat with a Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon logo patch on a solid black colorway, and Checkerboard detailing and Vans logo patch on the reverse side.

Lizzie Armanto is an icon of originality and positivity. With her down-to-earth, fashion-forward, barrier-breaking approach, it’s no wonder Lizzie has become a role model to skateboarders around the world. Moving to Santa Monica at age 14, Lizzie quickly became a fixture at local skate park The Cove. While she spent every day refining her skateboarding skills, she never imagined it as a career for herself. It is perhaps this humble attitude along with her unrelenting drive that has paved the way for the iconic milestones she’s achieved today. From being the first female to complete Tony Hawk’s 360 Loop, to gracing the covers of TransWorld Skateboarding and Thrasher, and recently competing on the world stage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lizzie is setting the tone for a revolution the skateboarding world’s been waiting for.

The Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Collection by Lizzie Armanto drops June 10 at Vans retail locations and at vans.com.