Melin Launches Winter 2022 THERMAL Hat Collection

Headwear brand Melin has released its new THERMAL Collection, created to make cold weather adventures more enjoyable, including the Infinite capsule with pro snowboarder and Olympian Louie Vito.

Vito and Melin created a limited-edition Infinite A-Game in his signature go-to maroon color. The A-Game Infinite is also available in maroon, frost, navy, and olive.

“I love being outside in the mountains, so when I’m not riding you can catch me camping, fishing, hiking – I really just like being in nature and that’s the best part about having my Infinite A-Game – infinite possibilities in one hat,” Vito said.

The Infinite THERMAL Collection was put to the test in Louie’s backyard of the Wasatch Range in the Rockies but made for everyday living. Made with 4-way stretch, the Infinite THERMAL is water and snow resistant so you can worry less about your hat and more about the outdoors. The Dri-Blaze sweatband is crafted with a proprietary coffee carbon fabric designed to retain heat with a buttery soft microfleece lining for next level warmth and comfort.

Other hats in the Thermal collection includes the Lumberjack THERMAL, available in an iconic red/black colorway, the Odyssey Scout THERMAL, the A-Game Scout THERMAL, the A-Game Infinite THERMAL, and the Trenches Icon Infinite THERMAL.

A portion of the proceeds from the 2022 Infinite Collection will go to the High Fives Foundation, dedicated to supporting athletes with life-altering injuries and providing hope and resources. To learn more about the High Fives Foundation, visit: https://highfivesfoundation.org.

The Melin THERMAL Collection is available now at Melin.com, starting at $79 USD.