Mitchell & Ness Partners With LA Airbrush Artist For New Drop

Mitchell & Ness teamed up with local LA airbrush artist Mel Benardino for their latest NBA collection.

The Airbrush Collection features a digitized version of Mel’s high intensity airbrush technique, showcasing each team’s unique DNA, style and design.

The Airbrush Collection includes a knitted jersey and short, fleece hoodie and pant, heavy weight tee and hat. Teams include Chicago Bulls, LA Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Mitchell & Ness Airbrush Collection is available now online at MitchellandNess.com.