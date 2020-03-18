Mitchell & Ness Drop NBA “Private School” Collection

Mitchell & Ness drops a new NBA Fashion collection dubbed “Private School”.

The new “Private School” capsule is a nod to the throwback to prep school aesthetic, utilizing the classic madras plaid. All fonts and word marks across this collection are applied with a classic varsity font. This collection will feature a swingman jersey, swingman shorts and headwear.

NBA teams included are: Celtics, Hawks, Magic, Raptors, and the Sixers.

The Mitchell & Ness NBA “Private School” drop is available now online and select retailers.