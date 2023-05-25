Introducing the Mission Workshop Division Performance Chino Pant “Summer Edition”

Bay Area-based workwear brand, Mission Workshop, introduces a chino pant for the summer season, dubbed The Division.

The “Summer Edition” of the Division is an ultralight, do-everything chino engineered to excel in any situation. Sewn in New York City from one of Mission Workshop’s favorite US-made performance textiles, this classic chino features a four-pocket layout with an extra side zip pocket for the secure storage of a phone or wallet.

Unmatched in performance and durability, the Division boasts 4-way stretch, allowing you to move freely. Its breathability and wicking properties keep you cool and dry during intense activities and the DWR finish provides an extra layer of protection, shedding light rain and helping facilitate rapid drying. The end result is an incredibly versatile pant that is ready for any occasion.

Photos courtesy of Mission Workshop

The Mission Workshop Division Chino Pant “Summer Edition” is available now at the brand’s online store for $270 USD.