Bespoke Footwear Brand Beckett Simonon Releases Eco-Friendly Spikeless Golf Shoes

Beckett Simonon, known for premium leather goods and bespoke fashion, has unveiled what they believe is the most essential kicks for golfing — the Beckett Simonon Golf Sneakers.

The sneakers come via collection of re-imagined water repellent full-grain Italian leather shoes made to reign supreme above the rest. Featuring avant-garde technology to power up the natural motions of your body while enhancing comfort, these shoes were designed to morph together eco-futurism and the new wave of luxury fashion.

Beckett Simonon made these sneakers with full-grain Vachetta leather to provide the ultimate luxury footwear experience while preventing odor-causing bacteria, regulating temperature, providing excellent breathability, and being incredibly comfortable and soft to the touch. Available in two of their most beloved sneaker styles – Garcia and Reid – Beckett Simonon’s Golf sneakers pair easily with various outfits while protecting your feet no matter how bad the weather gets.

They also boasts an advanced level of traction and grip. Each shoe is imprinted with insoles made from dual-density EVA, allowing them to adapt to your footprint and create a custom-like footbed over time, creating the highest level of support and comfort to your foot. The outer soles feature Vibram’s Cityplus compound, providing excellent sensitivity, grip and traction on-course and are also soft and flexible enough to wear off-course effortlessly.

Furthermore, sourcing their materials from Argentinian and Italian tanneries, Beckett Simonon want their products pass the test of time..

To shop Beckett Simonon’s Golf collection, visit their website at BeckettSimonon.com.