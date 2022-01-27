Billionaire Boys Club Teams Up With Overtime for Custom Elite Jerseys

Billionaire Boys Club teams up with sports brand Overtime for a collaboration on a limited edition lifestyle collection, including custom jerseys.

Meant to celebrate not only the athletes but the culture surrounding the game as well. The first drop of the collection includes custom Overtime Elite uniforms that players will wear to their first home game and matching arm sleeves. The custom Overtime Elite uniforms will be worn for the first time during OTE’s home games on Friday (Feb. 4) and Saturday (Feb. 5).

The collection will features rapper BLXST, alongside the players in a marketing campaign. He will also perform during the Friday game on the court.

“This collaboration between Overtime/OTE and Billionaire Boys Club not only celebrates the game, but the culture surrounding the game, from music, to fashion, to community,” said Tyler Rutstein, Vice President, GMM at Overtime and OTE. “Our players are looking forward to wearing the exclusive jerseys on February 4th, and we’re excited to offer the full collaboration to our fans in person and online.”

“BBC’s partnership with Overtime/OTE is a testament to both our brands’ ethos of fostering youth with opportunities that align with their passions,” said Hillary Alexandre, Director of Brand Marketing at Billionaire Boys Club. “At the forefront of sports innovation, Overtime/OTE’s mission in the development of youth athletes through education and entrepreneurship is directly aligned with our values and reflects the BBC mantra: “Wealth is of the heart and mind. Not the pocket.”

To celebrate the limited-edition lifestyle collection BBC will host the first OTE home games on Friday, February 4th + 5th in Atlanta where rapper BLXST will perform following the first game. Those attending the games can visit a two-day only pop-up shop located on the X level of the OTE arena including jerseys, hoodies, t-shirts, socks, joggers and more.

Jerseys and accessories will be available with the off-court collection dropping Monday, February 7 online at BBCICECREAM.COM, Billionaire Boys NYC Flagship, Miami Pop-Up and at Shop.overtime.tv.