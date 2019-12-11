Billionaire Boys Club Launching First Ever LA Pop-Up

Pharrell Williams’ streetwear brand, Billionaire Boys Club ICECREAM, has announced a collaboration with NTWRK, which they will debut at their first-ever pop-up in Los Angeles on Friday (December 13).

The pop-up will include exclusive nostalgic cartoon collaboration capsules by Billionaire Boys Club — including Batman x Billionaire Boys Club, The Jetsons x Billionaire Boys Club, Space Jam x Billionaire Boys Club, and one of their most recent animated favorites, Rick and Morty to name a few. The Billionaire Girls Club also makes an appearance in the Space Jam capsule, featuring Lola Bunny on top of the world.

The BBC x NTWRK Pop-up will run from December 13th-22nd, located at 8020 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA.

For fans that are not able to attend the LA pop-up, BBC ICECREAM in partnership with NTWRK, will offer exclusive online access to shop the collection on NTWRK’s mobile app. NTWRK will give customers an inside look to the LA experience and release three episodes dedicated to BBC ICECREAM’s Exoplanet Pop-up on Friday, December 13th, Monday, December 16th, and Friday, December 20th.