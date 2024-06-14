Balenciaga | Under Armour Debuts SS25 Collection

Balenciaga | Under Armour, an exclusive collaboration between the brands, has debuted as part of the Spring 2025 Balenciaga runway show in Shanghai.

As a trailblazer in the sportswear industry with an extensive background in innovation, Under Armour worked with Balenciaga to combine their different areas of expertise. The collaboration takes Under Armour’s fabrics and functionality and applies them to Balenciaga’s volumes and shapes for a one-of-a-kind expression of fashion.

Immediately following the show, eight unisex exclusive release pieces, including zip-up hoodies, t-shirts, sweatpants, shorts and socks went live online at Balenciaga.com and became available in select Balenciaga stores.

Each item has a logomark that juxtaposes the Under Armour and Balenciaga logos, in black or red.

Photos courtesy of Under Armour

The complete collection, which will launch alongside the Balenciaga SS25 collection later this year, includes apparel, footwear, jewelry, headware, bags, small leather goods and more. It will be sold exclusively on Balenciaga.com, in their brand stores, and in branded shops with premium retail destinations.