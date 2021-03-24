Russell Athletic & BOSS Collaborate On Collection

Russell Athletic – the inventor of the sweatshirt – has collaborated with iconic fashion brand BOSS for a new capsule collection that dropped this week.

The legendary brands come together to create an apparel and footwear capsule that fuses the art of tailoring with the nostalgic storytelling of classic sportswear. It features unisex styles, seen here in a campaign was shot by creative entrepreneur and basketball fan Joshua Kissi.

In addition to the drop, Russell Athletic and BOSS launched an AR basketball game, which can be accessed via a QR code.

“BOSS has dressed new generations in high comfort and impeccable style, while Russell Athletic has a long heritage in leisure and sportswear, inventing the first sweatshirt on the way,” said HUGO BOSS Chief Brand Officer Ingo Wilts. “Bringing these two brands together gave us the chance to get really creative, and we’re excited to show this new collaboration.”

“Innovation and reinvention are important to Russell Athletic and BOSS, and we’re really excited about what we’ve created together as a result,” Ricardo Aranda, Vice President of Russell Athletic, adds. “By finding inspiration in both brands’ archives and exploring the creativity inherent in tailoring and sportswear, we’ve made a collection that’s fit for a new generation.”

The Russell Athletic x BOSS collection is available now at HUGOBOSS.com.