Allen Iverson’s “Answer 3” Gets Trophy Treatment By Victor Solomon

Reebok and luxury sports artist Victor Solomon has unveiled the next piece from their ongoing trophy-inspired collaboration, applying Solomon’s elevated design language to Allen Iverson’s signature Reebok Answer 3 sneaker.

Earlier this spring, Reebok and luxury basketball artist Victor Solomon came together to celebrate basketball’s evolution via an elevated footwear and apparel collection. A product of Solomon’s “Literally Balling” project that offers an artful exploration of basketball icons, the Victor Solomon x Reebok collaboration continues to pay homage to the coveted awards and trophies Solomon recently reimagined for the league.

Photo courtesy of Reebok

Now, the Victor Solomon x Reebok Answer 3 is presented with opulent gold detailing to celebrate the beauty between basketball heritage and Solomon’s unique design style. Expanding Solomon’s first-ever footwear collaboration, his take on Reebok and Allen Iverson’s signature sneaker brings special meaning: “Iverson and Reebok’s Answer collection meant so much to defining how a player can partner with a brand, while translating a personality and aesthetic elevation in the process,” said Solomon.

“Reebok’s legacy in basketball is intertwined with Iverson and his boundary-pushing Answer models,” concluded Solomon. “It’s a special honor to be able to interpret my favorite iteration of the collection within our collaborations.”

Photo courtesy of Reebok

Elevating the historic Answer 3 sneaker to luxury form, Victor Solomon’s redesign features a premium white leather upper with gold basketball-pebbled leather overlays, gold accents, a Victor Solomon branded hangtag, and more. The shoe arrives in premium Victor Solomon x Reebok packaging.

The project is further contextualized through campaign creative that highlights Solomon’s artful elevation of sport icons within a luxury context. Imagery and video captures the product before a backdrop of crystal Reebok

The Victor Solomon x Reebok Answer 3 is available May 31 from LiterallyBalling.com, Reebok.com and select retailers.