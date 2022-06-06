Melin Delivers the New Neon Hydrochromic Collection For Summer

Melin has announced the launch of its new Neon Hydrochromic Collection in an effort to brighten up the summer.

Each hat in the new collection was made for water with a buoyant visor core, water-resistant exterior and a fun hydrochromic pattern surprise that only appears by adding some H2O.

CORONADO NEON

Each melin Coronado Neon features custom, summer-inspired artwork made for warm weather and good times. With a water-resistant exterior and a buoyant visor core that helps the hat float on the surface of the water, don’t be afraid to dive in and get the party going. The custom appliques on the front of each hat (featured in the image below) are designed to inspire positive vibes all summer long. The Coronado Neon features a split-crushed shape and an “omnivisor” that lets the wearer customize the bill to their liking – flat or curved. This hat retails for $69.

ODYSSEY BRICK NEON

Featuring a casual, West Coast “trucker hat” crown shape and modified curve visor, the Odyssey Brick Neon is the perfect headwear for bright summer adventures. Packed with technical features including a water-resistant exterior, buoyant visor core, moisture-wicking lining and an antimicrobial sweatband, the Odyssey Brick is built to last. The Odyssey Brick Neon retails for $69.

Check out the full collection at melin.com.