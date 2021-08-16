Reebok & Juun.J Unveil Capsule Monochrome Version of the Pump Omni

Reebok has teamed up with Korean fashion designer Juun.J for the next installment of their partnership – the Juun.J Pump Omni Zone II.

The new release marks the third season of the two brands collaborations. Similarly to previous collections, this product line features Juun.J’s bold, yet minimal aesthetic.

The new collaboration finds the Pump Omni Zone II done up in a three monochromatic colorways: white, black and brown. Each one has been elevated through the lens of Juun.J. Following the debut of the original Pump Omni Zone in 1990, this 2021 version features premium leathers and an added back piece with the Juun.J logo. The addition seamlessly blends into the overall aesthetic of the shoe, bridging past and present, to create an outlook to the future.

The Reebok x Juun.J Pump Omni Zone II will be available in unisex sizing for $280 beginning on August 19 from Reebok.com, Juun.J and select global retailers.