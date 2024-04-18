PUMA Debuts First Full Collection with Formula 1

This week, in celebration of the upcoming Miami Grand Prix, PUMA has launched two lifestyle collections — the PUMA x F1 and Crews Go Summer.

PUMA x F1 is the first full collection between PUMA and Formula 1® since the announcement of their multi-year partnership where PUMA became the exclusive licensee and trackside retailer for all races. The collaboration brings together the seamless blend of style and performance and pays homage to the heritage of the sport while embracing a contemporary and forward-looking approach to motorsport fashion.

As the first-full collaboration between PUMA and Formula 1®, this marks a historic moment in the world of motorsport fashion. The synergy between two global icons has resulted in a collection that not only meets the demands of performance but also sets a new standard for style in the fast paced world of Formula 1.

Photos courtesy of PUMA

This collection is a testament to the seamless blend of style and performance, drawing inspiration from race suit patches, iconic logo driven designs from the past, and the rugged elegance of garage workwear. This offers a more elevated and distinctive take on motorsport fashion, paying homage to the rich heritage of the sport while embracing a contemporary and forward-looking approach.

The PUMA x Formula 1 range is available now on PUMA.com and the PUMA mobile app.