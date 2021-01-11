Oakley Collaborates With Patrick Mahomes On Signature Collection

Oakley and Patrick Mahomes II have announced the launch of the Patrick Mahomes II Signature Series.

Dreamt up by the reigning Super Bowl Champion and MVP, the debut sunglass of his Signature Series is an unexpected take on the all-new Sutro Lite. The frames feature discoverable details throughout to honor Mahomes’ talent, which is helping shape the future of the sport.

The frame features a red color theme for the quarterback’s teams: Kansas City Chiefs and Texas Tech, an etched lens with II for Mahomes, and a unique print that nods to the MVP’s nicknames “Showtime” and “2 PM.” Each frame is also equipped with Oakley’s Prizm™ Lens Technology, designed to enhance color and contrast to see more detail, and a custom microbag that features his signature.

“When I first joined Team Oakley, I was instantly drawn to the Sutro family – a bold and sleek performance frame that is style driven for life off-the-field,” said Mahomes. “Now today, to have the opportunity to launch my own Signature Series that represents who I am as an athlete has been an honor.”

The Oakley x Patrick Mahomes II Signature Series is available at Oakley.com and in Oakley retail stores now.