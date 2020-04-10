Mountain Research Strips Down Reebok’s DMX Trail Shadow

Reebok links with Japanese fashion label Mountain Research for their first collaboration, stripping down the DMX Trail Shadow for this special iteration of the shoe.

The sneaker offers a traditional hiking-boot look and feel and dubbed the Mountain Research x Reebok DMX Trail Shadow “Yellow Soil”. It features a crampon-inspired cage, but removed is all reflective weldings, meshes and embosses, and reconstructed entirely of nubuck in a traditional camel colorway. A vector logo on the side of the shoe has been replaced by a perforation and Mountain Research’s iconic slogan “civil disobedience anarchists mountaineers saunterer + punks.” is labeled underneath the tongue.

The traditional DMX carries a multi-color upper, but for this sneaker, Mountain Research executes a design with a single color titled “O-DO IRO”, meaning “Yellow Soil”, a traditional Japanese color from nature.

“This collaboration is a true marriage of Reebok’s technology and heritage with traditional Japanese elements, realized through a backcountry lens,” saidSetsumasa Kobayashi, founder of Mountain Research. “As a historic trail sneaker, Reebok’s DMX Trail Shadow offers a perfect opportunity to launch the partnership.”

The Mountain Research x Reebok DMX Trail Shadow drops April 17 Mountain Research before launching worldwide on Reebok.com on April 24.