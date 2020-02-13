Vans To Reissue “Fast Times” Checkerboard Slip-On

In Southern California culture and beyond, the Vans Checkerboard Slip-On is an icon. For those who know the history, it made its debut in the early 1980’s after the Van Doren’s noticed kids drawing checks all over their shoes. From there, it took to new heights when it appeared in cult classic film, Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

For the first time since the film’s premiere, Vans will reissue a limited-edition “Fast Times” Slip-On through its Anaheim Factory Collection, celebrating the shoe’s transcendence to popular culture.

The Checkerboard Slip-On’s film appearance cemented Vans’ place as a staple of Southern California style. In celebration of the film’s release, Steve Van Doren, son of Vans’ founder, made a limited run of “Fast Times “Slip-On’s to giveaway at the Hollywood premiere. The limited nature of the Fast Times design has become one of the most covetable archived styles of the Vans Checkerboard Slip-On. Now, it’s coming back in its original design and construction method within the Anaheim Factory Collection.

However, if you want a pair, you’ll have to act fast; the Vans Anaheim Factory Slip-Ons will be available for a limited time online and in select Vans dealers this March.