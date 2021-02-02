The Etnies Marana Gets Slip-On Makeover

Etnies Marana Slip XLT

The Etnies Marana silhouette gets a bit of a revamp, as the brand gives the shoe a slip-on makeover. Today, they introduce the new high-tech, low-maintenance Etnies Marana Slip XLT.

Originally designed and developed to meet and withstand the high-impact resistance demands of Ryan Sheckler’s skating, the Marana was an instant classic that has been the choice for skateboarders around the world. But, the etnies skate team requested a version that brought the original Marana’s upper design with a 3x more durable Michelin outsole in a sleek slip-on version that looks good on and off the board. Their request was granted.

The new Marana Slip XLT is dropping in Ryan Sheckler’s signature red/white colorway, Barney Page’s white/green/gum colorway and a classic black/white.

It also features 3x more durable Michelin outsole with tread pattern inspired from the Marana, double wrap vulcanized foxing tape, extra thick “Drop to the Floor” Pro Foam 2 PU insole, an Evertoe rubber toe cap for durability, a rubber heel wrap for support, a Force Shield reinforced upper, and finally, Goring construction for easy slip and secure fit.

The Etnies Marana Slip XLT is available now at Etnies.com for just $79.99 USD.

Get a closer look at the Marana Slip XLT and what it is like to kick it with Shecks for the day in his Etnies “Day In The Life” video below.

