Reebok Brings Best in NYC Vintage To Celebrate Official Launch of BB 4000 II Sneaker

In honor of the official re-launch of its iconic BB 4000 II heritage court shoe, Reebok has announced a two-day “Vintage Shop” pop-up celebration, running from February 10th and 11th, 12:00pm – 6:00pm EST in NYC.

The event — open to consumers at 84 Broome St, N.Y., NY 10013 (aka 57-59 Wooster) — will bring together NYC’s best in vintage sportswear, offering attendees exclusive access to custom product, rare vintage pieces, panel discussions, retro games, and more.

Reebok’s SS23 BB 4000 II collection, featuring four new seasonal colorways and its first women’s-specific model, is available now at Reebok.com and select retailers.

Throughout the two-day “Vintage Shop” event, paying homage to sport-style history, Reebok will platform vintage sportswear shops Select Vintage and Grand Street Local, providing attendees the opportunity to peruse and purchase rare Reebok items from years past, hand-picked exclusively for the event. As a special gift, consumers will receive a pair of BB 4000 II sneakers with every vintage purchase. Additionally, LAST ONE LEFT, a concept brand changing the way consumers view second-hand garments, will be on-site offering on-demand screen printing for consumers to transform their garments into true 1-of-1 pieces. The event will also offer sounds from local emcees DJ Mil-house and DJ 9AM.

Soft-launched in fall ’22, Reebok’s BB 4000 II is a transcendent lifestyle basketball sneaker first introduced by the brand in the late ‘80s. The model championed Reebok’s disruptive “BB” footwear range, which – through its irreverent product designs and ad campaigns – would inject new energy into basketball culture in that era, helping to bridge the gap between hardwood and concrete.

For SS23, BB 4000 II tips off the year with a range of premium designs including two varsity jacket-inspired “Letterman” colorways (IG4790, IG4791) and the model’s first women’s-specific executions, “Natural Suedes” (IF4730, IF4731), with all four offering a strong textural mix of premium suede and leather. Fitting for any modern wardrobe or lifestyle (at an accessible price point), the renewed BB 4000 II brings subtle value adds and an elevated construction to the highly wearable silhouette, including Reebok side-stripe and cross-check branding, a unique split Union Jack tongue logo nodding 80’s brand heritage, an EVA rubber midsole, and a durable outsole featuring classic basketball tooling.

Reebok’s SS23 BB 4000 II ($90) range is available February 1 from Reebok.com, with select colorways landing in-store from Hibbett, Journeys, and Snipes, and more. Consumers can anticipate the launch of new BB 4000 II colorways and archival stories throughout 2023.