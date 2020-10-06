Kangol Launches Line of Face Masks

Iconic streetwear brand Kangol has launched its very own line of new face masks, made from their signature lightweight tropic yarn.

Rising to meet the growing consumer demand for fashionable face mask options, Kangol has created a unique, double layered mask with an internal pocket designed to slip in your choice of filter. They also feature an easy pullover cord that secures with a clear toggle, and reflective cords for high visibility, Kangol’s new mask is designed to keep you stylish while being socially conscious.

The Kangol face masks are available in three colorways — black, navy, and red — for $20 USD at Kangol.com.