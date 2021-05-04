PUMA x TMC Dropping Limited-Edition Suede & Tee

To continue the legacy of Nipsey Hussle, PUMA and The Marathon Clothing release their first collection of 2021 which represents the spirit of Hussle.

The limited-edition collection includes a white co-branded “Hussle Way” Logo T-Shirt and a fresh take on the classic PUMA Suede. The first-ever TMC Suede is a low-top, all-over gray silhouette with gold metallic foil throughout featuring TMC embossed on the heel and the PUMA x TMC logo printed on the sock liner.

The PUMA x TMC drops May 7 will be available on PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC Flagship store, and at select retailers, including The Marathon Clothing.